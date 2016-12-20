10 Japanese Beauty Products Perfect For Gifts

Source: savvytokyo.com So you’ve booked your ticket back home for the holidays and you text your friends breaking the news. They’re overjoyed, but deep inside you know why — you’d be asked again to please, please, please bring that — (what was it?) extra volume mascara and the cleansing cream that worked just so well on her skin the last time. You know you can’t escape this year either — there is something about Japanese cosmetics that fascinates the world, and many of these fancy gifts are only available here. So forgive your friends and make one last shopping round before hopping on that plane. You know they’ll love it. RMK Christmas Kit 2016 The perfect gift for the makeup obsessed. Each Christmas, RMK have the most coveted gift set, but this year they’ve surpassed our expectations by partnering with the aspiring Spanish illustrator Indola Montero to create THE loveliest (and somewhat melancholic) beauty gift set ever. The kit includes eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, nail color and a compact, handy cosmetic pouch. Buy at: RMK in Aoyama and department stores. ¥8,700 Koh Gen Do Glossy Color Limited Edition Gift Set Tokyo cosmetics brand Koh Gen Do has created a new color collection called Glossy Colour. With universally flattering colors that will suit just about everyone, the gift set has a full size eye shadow quad, blush mosaic, the newly launched Urushi mascara and a sample-size lip gloss. Not to mention a chic black and gold beauty case for perfect storage. Buy at: Koh Gen Do in Azabu Juban, Ainz & Tulpe, Tokyu Hands and other cosmetic stores. ¥10,800 Shu Uemura x Murakami Brighten …continue reading