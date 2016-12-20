6th Hida Takayama Ultramarathon

|
The 6th Takayama Ultramarathon will be held on Sunday, 11 June 2017 at Hida Takayama Big Arena. There are two divisions; the 100km and 71km.
Entries are now being accepted and close on 31st March 2017.
Download the flyer here.
Qualification
Participants must be aged 18 years or older on the race day. All entrants are required to have run a qualifying marathon.
Packet pick-up
Saturday, 10 June 2017, Hida Takayama Big Arena
Start time
Entry fees
Learn more
Hida Takayama Big Arena
Email: hida-takayama@r-wellness.com