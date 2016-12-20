6th Hida Takayama Ultramarathon

The 6th Takayama Ultramarathon will be held on Sunday, 11 June 2017 at Hida Takayama Big Arena. There are two divisions; the 100km and 71km.

Entries are now being accepted and close on 31st March 2017.

Download the flyer here.

Qualification

Participants must be aged 18 years or older on the race day. All entrants are required to have run a qualifying marathon.

Packet pick-up

Saturday, 10 June 2017, Hida Takayama Big Arena

Start time

100km wave 1 – 4:45am

100km wave 2 – 5:00am

71km – 5:15am

Entry fees

100km – 18,000 yen

71km – 14,000 yen

Learn more

Hida Takayama Big Arena

600 Nakayama-cho, Takayama City, Gifu, Japan

Visit the official site

Email: hida-takayama@r-wellness.com

Facebook: facebook.com/hidatakayamaultra

