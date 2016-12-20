Benefits of education and training for SMEs in Asia

Source: Asia Pathways The importance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to economies in Asia is well known. They account for over 95% of all businesses, a third to half of aggregate output, and the majority of enterprise employment (Vandenberg, Chantapacdepong, and Yoshino 2016). We also know that SMEs do not have an easy life. They struggle to get established, face a higher failure rate than large firms, and lack access to key inputs such as finance. Finding ways to increase their survival rate and growth is important for expanding private sector activity in Asia’s developing economies. Sustaining enterprises requires that they are competitive; competitiveness, in turn, is based on productivity. What then contributes to SME productivity? There are many factors: the technology they use, the way the production process is organized, the skill of the owner and/or manager, and, of course, the quality of the workforce. High worker productivity contributes to high enterprise productivity. Linking human capital and productivity Our recent research tested the basic intuition linking the human capital of the enterprise workforce with enterprise productivity (Vandenberg and Trinh 2016). We wanted to see whether we could establish this basic link and determine whether a skilled and educated workforce is as important for SMEs as it is for large firms. We also sought to understand differences between countries. Our results offered up the expected results but also threw up some interesting differences between countries. We used data on more than 4,000 enterprises from the World Bank’s Enterprise Surveys database. The firms were from five countries: the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Viet Nam. Over 1,000 firms each were included from the PRC and Thailand, and between 500 and 750 firms for each of the other three countries. Small firms were defined as employing up to 100 workers, whereas medium-sized firms employed 100–249 …continue reading