10 Japan Travel Instagram Accounts to Follow

From north to south, day to night, these Instagram accounts are chock full of Japan travel inspiration – making us want to quit everything and explore it all right now. Because Japan isn’t just Tokyo and temples, it’s four separate islands, 47 prefectures and almost 130 million people.

And this is the great thing about each and every account on this list; behind the camera there’s a person or people who’ve fallen in love with Japan; its diversity and its detail, its ugly and its beauty. You can’t help but document it.

1. Hikaru in Hokkaido

For poetic, oh-so-chic shots of the Hokkaido wilderness, check out the very well-dressed Hikaru’s @pikaring account. Think Cathy playing on the moors in Wuthering Heights transported to the northern tip of Japan.

Read more about Japan’s epic northern wilderness: Hokkaido

A photo posted by Hikaru (@pikaring) on Oct 25, 2016 at 3:03am PDT

2. Tohoku Kokeshi in and around Tohoku

A page all about the art of Japan’s traditional kokeshi dolls, underneath this account @tohokukokeshi is a rambling, unabashed and moving love letter to the Tohoku region.

See the best of the Tohoku region

A photo posted by Tohoku Kokeshi (@tohokukokeshi) on Dec 2, 2016 at 11:18pm PST

3. Tokyo Big City in Tokyo

The official Instagram for the world’s largest city, this is a curated account of daily follower’s photos. Shots tagged with #tokyo_bigcity get a chance to be featured in a collection that’s as bright, eclectic and diverse as the city itself.

Get to know Tokyo

A photo posted by Tokyo, Japan (@tokyo.bigcity) on Dec 5, 2016 at 2:38am PST

4. Kyoto Iitoko in Kyoto

Find the latest updates from tourist magazine Kyoto Iitoko on this account @kyoto_iitoko which basically just proves over and over how ridiculously photogenic Kyoto is.

Witness more …continue reading