5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Source: savvytokyo.com Christmas Eve in Japan is celebrated more like Valentine’s Day is in America and Europe. In the weeks leading up to Christmas, and on the day itself, young couples bask in all things lovey-dovey like taking arm-in-arm city strolls to see the illuminations, wandering around the Christmas markets, sharing a romantic meal at an expensive restaurant and eating obligatory “Christmas” cake. However, Japanese Christmas cake is not rich, fruit-laden or even spiced with ginger. Instead, it is a light sponge cake, covered in whipped cream and decorated with fresh strawberries. And it’s delicious. Though seemingly plain, there’s much to be said about the infamous Japanese Christmas cake. Here’s five festive facts (and some great alliteration) to enjoy while you’re scoffing your face with cake! Go on, it’s Christmas. It’s EVERYWHERE “Christmas” cake is so dominant in Japanese culture that during the festive season, it is literally sold around every corner. Don’t believe me? Just visit your nearest 7/11. During the month of December, I guarantee there you will find various Christmas cakes frosted with mounds of fresh cream, ruby red strawberries and a variety of chocolate or plastic holiday ornaments including Santas, snowmen, angels, wreaths, and holly at each location. There’s an Emoji For It Not once but twice the Japanese Christmas cake features as the only cake emoji in our smartphone emoji selection. Yes, those are no shortcakes! You’re free to use them all year round, though. It Has Vulgar Connotations Once December 25th rolls around, Japanese Christmas cakes become heavily discounted – a fact which started the awful Japanese slang, “Christmas Cake” which scornfully refers to unmarried …continue reading