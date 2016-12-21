A bumpy ride for Singapore’s economy

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Siow Yue Chia, Singapore Institute of International Affairs The Singaporean economy is slowing much faster than anticipated. The latest forecast by the Ministry of Trade and Industry projects GDP growth at 1.0 to 1.5 per cent — the slowest since the 2009 fallout from the Global Financial Crisis. This time around, the contributory factors are external and domestic as well as cyclical and structural. As with past practice, the government has put in place measures to mitigate the external headwinds and restructure the economy to re-invigorate growth. During the year, Singapore’s very open and trade-dependent economy was buffeted by the general global cyclical downturn. The sustained slump in oil prices severely impacted its rig building and oil-related industries. Demand from China has also slowed as Beijing restructures its own economy. Uncertainties in global financial markets resulting from Brexit and the US presidential election have also created new challenges. While a growing number of developed and developing economies are turning protectionist, Singapore has to remain open. Past unilateral liberalisation has not ensured Singapore non-discriminatory market access in a global market fractured by preferential trade agreements and rising protectionism. Singapore has had to become an avid participant in preferential trade agreements. Singapore is a member of the ASEAN Economic Community, launched at the end of 2015. It also signed up to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which the newly elected US President has now scuppered. But the fallout for Singapore should be minimal since it already has trade agreements with all the TPP signatories except Canada and Mexico. The completion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), comprising the 10 ASEAN countries plus China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, is now a high priority. Yet Singapore’s services hubs are still under threat. Its aviation hub and national carriers are facing …continue reading