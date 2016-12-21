Source: Tokyo Cheapo Tokyo Tower in the entertainment district that is Roppongi.

Roppongi is *the* place for partygoers, high-end shoppers and those interested in museums and art. You’ll find Tokyo Midtown, Tokyo Tower and the National Art Centre Tokyo among many other attractions. It’s also a popular accommodation spot for tourists. To get from Narita to Roppongi, these are your top transport options.

The 3 best ways to get from Narita to Roppongi

Fastest: If you want to get there as quickly as possible, take the Keisei Skyliner from Narita Airport (either of the airport terminal stations) to Ueno, then change to the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line, which will take you to Roppongi. The total ride time is just 66 minutes, but tickets are a little pricey at The post Getting from Narita to Roppongi appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading