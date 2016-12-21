Good Meals Shop: Futago-tamagawa

Nestled in a greenery-filled corner of the lovely Tsutaya Electrics megastore, Good Meals Shop serves gourmet coffee from a Kyoto roastery. The buttermilk-fried chicken with Incan potatoes and home-made mayonnaise is a specialty of the kitchen and a very satisfying snack. They also have a few other light dishes and dessert items, and they make their own butter.

If you’re in the mood for a beer, they offer a local beer from Coedo brewery on tap, and a handful of interesting European beers in bottles. (When we visited, the selection included Thornbridge, Mikkeller and Brewdog, mostly priced at Y1000-1200 per bottle.) …continue reading