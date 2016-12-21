himeji hotels

Source: kyoto-guide.mobi Always use hotel Aston plaza Himeji, and thank you very much truly.

As the try which is our hotel group (corporation Kyoto plaza hotels) this time.

I’m going to begin a blog by a manager in each house.

It’s irregular, but please associate for long. Now, the NHK roman drama by which everybody made Himeji a stage as knowledge here this year, too

“Strategist Kanbee” but the chance when Himeji is taken up by televisions and magazines, etc. is broadcast and also becomes a lot.

A repair work in Himeji-jo where you have crossed in about 5 next spring and have performed, finally, the end

A tour in the donjon breaks it and is resumed.

How I “will also entertain a customer of sightseeing” with the one of such favorable condition, about

The lecture which is so was held the other day by corporation Himeji convention bureau sponsorship of public interests.

Hospitality is “To think and accomplish.” by a story of a teacher next to Saikawa length of the sightseeing consultant.

It’ll be to carry out that I felt by a heart, not to think and do and thought immediately.

Put on good service by an offer for the person who can’t sense good service.

I’m here, if, an actual experience of the service you received by the theme oneself says, and, very, the understanding

You made the story inexpensive. A customer of sightseeing can be 3 times of the twice as well as once and a repeater.

It was the good chance which seemed also to have to be devoting oneself now as U and something to participate in a service industry in Himeji.

It’s “Himeji-jo” registered with world-class cultural property of UNESCO for the first time in Japan here in Himeji.

“Shoshazan enkyoutera” with history in about 1000 which also became a photography place by the movie “the last samurai” at the beginning.

The “Nada’s quarrel festival” …continue reading