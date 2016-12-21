Japanese film, “Umimachi Diary”

Source: IroMegane One night, my partner found a Japanese film and put it on. He had found it by accident. Although he read the story, we had no expectations. (Also I missed first 5mins or so…) “Umimachi Diary (海街ダイアリー)” is about the sisters, family conflict, hate and acceptance. 3 sisters live together in an old house in Kamakura. Eldest sister, Sachi Middle sister, Yoshino Youngest sister, Chika Their father had a lover and left the family 15 years ago. Then their mother remarried and also left the sisters. Since then three girls live together. The eldest sister Sachi is a nurse and as she has been taking care of two younger sisters, she is a serious and steady person. The motivation that has been moving her all these time is the mother whom Sachi can´t forgive. Yoshino is the middle and on the contrary to Sachi, she is a very free mind person. She and Sachi get each other´s nerve all the time and argue often. Chika is the little sister and does things at her own pace. She is like air and works at a local sports shop. One day, they receive the news about their father´s death, after 15 years. The girls decided to attend the funeral and traveled to the north. There, they met for the first time their half sister, Suzu who lived with her stepmother. Sachi asked Suzu, “Do you want to live with us?” This was the beginning of the life with four sisters that made them think about what family really is and who themselves are. Any family has its own problems …continue reading