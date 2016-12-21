Mt Fuji Shibazakura 2017 Day Tour

Visit Mt Fuji in time for the Shibazakura Festival on this one-day tour from Tokyo operated by H.I.S. The festival is held at Lake Motosu in Yamanashi prefecture. Over 800,000 different types of shibazakura (pink moss) grow in white, pink and purple.

Tours are conducted in Japanese, but video translation via iPad is available in English and Chinese.

Mt Fuji during Shibazakura Season

Tour highlights

Approximately 800,000 shibazakura (pink moss flowers) blooming at the foot of Mt Fuji

Lunch at Kawaguchiko lakeside

Visit the Mt Fuji 5th Station

Have fun picking strawberries! All-you-can-eat inside the garden.

Price

Adults: 11,000 yen / Children: 10,000 yen

Departure period

28 April 2017 – 17 May 2017

Schedule

7:40 Departs Shinjuku

10:30 Fuji Motosuka, Shibazakura Festival / Around 60 minutes

12:30 Kawaguchiko Lakeside Lunch / Around 50 minutes

14:00 Mt Fuji 5th Station / Around 40 minutes

15:40 Katsunuma (Strawberry Farm) – Enjoy strawberry picking and all-you-can-eat / Around 30 minutes

16:10 Central Highway

18:30 Arrive at Shinjuku

Bookings and enquiries

Visit the official tour site

…continue reading