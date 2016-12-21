Mt Fuji Shibazakura 2017 Day Tour

|
Visit Mt Fuji in time for the Shibazakura Festival on this one-day tour from Tokyo operated by H.I.S. The festival is held at Lake Motosu in Yamanashi prefecture. Over 800,000 different types of shibazakura (pink moss) grow in white, pink and purple.
Tours are conducted in Japanese, but video translation via iPad is available in English and Chinese.
Mt Fuji during Shibazakura Season
Tour highlights
Price
Adults: 11,000 yen / Children: 10,000 yen
Departure period
28 April 2017 – 17 May 2017
Schedule
7:40 Departs Shinjuku
Bookings and enquiries