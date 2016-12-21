Blogs  >  TRAVEL

Mt Fuji Shibazakura 2017 Day Tour

Source: Japan National Tourism Organization
Mt Fuji during Shibazakura Season

Visit Mt Fuji in time for the Shibazakura Festival on this one-day tour from Tokyo operated by H.I.S. The festival is held at Lake Motosu in Yamanashi prefecture. Over 800,000 different types of shibazakura (pink moss) grow in white, pink and purple.

Tours are conducted in Japanese, but video translation via iPad is available in English and Chinese.

Mt Fuji during Shibazakura Season

Tour highlights

  • Approximately 800,000 shibazakura (pink moss flowers) blooming at the foot of Mt Fuji
  • Lunch at Kawaguchiko lakeside
  • Visit the Mt Fuji 5th Station
  • Have fun picking strawberries! All-you-can-eat inside the garden.

Price

Adults: 11,000 yen / Children: 10,000 yen

Departure period

28 April 2017 – 17 May 2017

Schedule

7:40 Departs Shinjuku
10:30 Fuji Motosuka, Shibazakura Festival / Around 60 minutes
12:30 Kawaguchiko Lakeside Lunch / Around 50 minutes
14:00 Mt Fuji 5th Station / Around 40 minutes
15:40 Katsunuma (Strawberry Farm) – Enjoy strawberry picking and all-you-can-eat / Around 30 minutes
16:10 Central Highway
18:30 Arrive at Shinjuku

Bookings and enquiries

Visit the official tour site

…continue reading

    