PAC-MAN and Asakusa combine to bring Christmas cheer to Tokyo. Really!

Source: city-cost.com “On Christmas night in Asakusa, Tokyo something unprecedented event will happen”, reads a line on the promotional video for the latest ‘event’ laid on by ‘アソビモット project’ (asobi motto project). Well, we’d be tempted to say that one of Asakusa’s storied rickshaw fully customised into looking like classic BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment icon PAC-MAN is something that one wouldn’t expect to see on a Christmas night. However, this is Japan, and often the rules of normal taste and ‘this goes well with this’ sensibility appear anathema. Traditional temples and old Edo streets + a PAC-MAN rickshaw + Christmas? Yeah, why not?!So it is on the evenings from December 23 to 25, Asakusa sightseers will have the chance to take in some of the area’s classic spots from the comfort of one of those hand-pulled rickshaw for which Asakusa is partly famous, except this one looks like PAC-MAN.A ‘PAC-MAC Rickshaw Night Cruise’ (パックマン人力車浅草ナイトクルーズ) lasts around 15 – 20 mins. Starting from the area’s most prominent symbol, Kaminarimon (雷門), PAC-MAN (and the person powering it) will head towards the river for a run down the esplanade of Sumida Park for some views to Tokyo Skytree, before cutting back in and returning to Kaminarimon. While it’s highly likely that this particular PAC-MAN incarnation will be getting chased down by curious tourists and passers by, game enthusiasts might be wondering what role traditional PAC-MAN foes Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde have to play in all of this. To this effect, the customized rickshaw will be loaded with a ‘pixelstick’ which will project an image of the ghosts trailing the rickshaw as if in hot pursuit. You can’t see them with the naked eye, but long-exposure shooting may pick the images up, and the people behind this project invite …continue reading