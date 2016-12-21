The Season’s Finally Changed

Source: Manga Therapy All I can say it’s about damn time there was a Season 2 of a series overshadowed by today’s current hits. I remember the days when Blue Exorcist was everywhere in anime conventions. But after such a long wait, will manga fans that love anime watch the series’ 1st important story? The Impure King storyline, which the 2nd season adapts, was written in 2011 (2012 in the U.S.) and ended a year later. The 1st season ended while the arc was getting started. I will not spoil anything for anime viewers, but this is a fun story that showcases how tense the conflict between the True Cross Academy and demons is. More importantly, the contrast between the Okumura twins’ personalities is in full display. I thought about re-watching old series and why people do it. Fans of older material do it to feel comfort. It’s easy to get into familiar ideas. I also think the theme of sibling conflict is universal in many of us. I’m sure we had a sibling that made us feel insecure a few times during our childhoods. I want to ask Blue Exorcist manga fans who have shown interest in seeing the 2017 anime – was there something about the Impure King that made you go “This makes me smile/This story was special because of specific moments/etc.”? To me, the 2nd season has piqued my interest because it reflected a time where the manga (and anime, for that matter) industry in the U.S. was in a transitional phase. There wasn’t anything that made casual fans go “OOOO. THIS IS A MUST-READ!” Blue Exorcist was a placeholder, if not a good one, for the time. I guess you can say there’s some weird nostalgia effect where I’m reminded that it takes …continue reading