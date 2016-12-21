Tokyo’s High Rise City Views

Source: japaninfoswap.com Whether you love or loathe the hustle and bustle of the big city, there are no two ways about it: Tokyo is an amazing place. There is so much going on, and so much to take in. It is a mass of contradictions and a striking hodge-podge of contrasting styles, of the traditional and the futuristic. There is perhaps no better way to take all of that in, than from the air, as Tokyo has one of the most breathtaking cityscapes in the world. All around the city there are high-rise buildings that you can access, and from their observation decks you can take it all in. Tokyo Skytree There is no other place for us to begin than with Japan’s tallest structure. At 634m Tokyo Skytree became the worlds tallest tower and the second tallest building when it was constructed in 2012. As such it has the two highest observation decks in the country. The top deck is 450m high and the lower deck is at 350m, the latter of which boats wide windows, a restaurant, cafe and shops. From both decks you are afforded an unrivaled and unobstructed view of much of the Kanto region. Tokyo Skytree Hours : 8:00 – 22:00

: www.tokyo-skytree.jp Address: 1 Chome-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida (map) Roppongi Hills Tokyo City View The focal point of the Roppongi Hills complex, the 238m tall Mori Tower is startling for its bold, glittering design, and easily embodies the glitz and glamour of the Roppongi district. On cold or windswept days, views of the city can be taken from the 52nd floor, but the sight is best taken from the open air Sky Deck on the roof of the building that offers panoramic views of the city. Hours: …continue reading