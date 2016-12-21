Virtual holographic roommates will soon be available in Japan

Source: Spoon & Tamago Gatebox is a virtual home robot that will allow you to live with your favorite character. “It’s every otaku’s dream come true,” says the company, who is developing a miniature roommate that combines artificial intelligence with holographic technology. Gatebox won’t be available until December of 2017. And when it does, anime lovers will have to pay 298K yen (about $2500) to live with Hikari Azuma, a blue-haired anime girl who will be able to recognize different patterns in your life and respond to them, like when you wake up in the morning or when you come home at night. She’ll even text you during the day with endearing messages like “I miss you” or “see you soon!” It’s unclear exactly how technologically capable Hikari will be but the promotional video indicates that she might be able to connect to your smart-home infrastructure and do things like turn on the lights before you get home. an artist’s concept rendering of what living with your favorite anime charter would be like Gatebox taps into a certain Japanese male psyche made popular, in part, by the overwhelming success of “We Married as a Job” (Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu), a TV drama series that just concluded last night with its finale. The story revolves around a male protagonist (he describes himself as a “professional bachelor”) and a female counterpart who enters into a contract marriage with him. The show, at least initially, portrays the unrealistic ideals of marriage that many bachelors in Japan assumingly dream of. Namely, an absurdly attractive partner waiting for you at home with a …continue reading