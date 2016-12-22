As Japan prepares for the 'big clean' (大掃除) are we likely to follow suit?

Source: city-cost.com I posted a Tweet out recently proclaiming the day of oosouji/大掃除 (big clean) to be my least favorite day of the year in Japan. Judging by the responses from other expats in Japan, I’m not alone.An earlier post on City-Cost (Clean Up Your Act: Essential Products For Keeping The Home Clean In Japan) makes for a good introduction tooosouji/大掃除 in Japan and, briefly, why it should happen at a time of year when the last thing we might want to be doing is applying elbow grease to some stubborn kitchen grease. What I will say here in summary is that oosouji/大掃除 is the Japanese equivalent of the ‘spring clean’. Except it happens in winter.Oh to be single! Prior to writing this, I asked Japanese friends whether or not they did 大掃除. The response was largely in the negative. Without wanting to pander to a stereotype, they are mostly young, single men. Some, however, did say that they might be heading back to hometowns to help out parents when it comes time for them to perform their annual scrub down of the abode.One might also question any practical need for single Japanese (of any age) to be getting too worked up about the state of cleanliness of their homes. Where in other parts of the world the entertaining of friends and romantic interests could well take place in one’s home, here in Japan we see significantly less of this. Urban lifestyle in particular is very much geared towards getting people out of their homes, even when it comes to a bit of ‘me’ time. We can see this in the manga kissa (Internet cafes), cheap family restaurants with even cheaper ‘drink bars’, game centers, batting centers, spas, public baths, solo karaoke plans … the …continue reading