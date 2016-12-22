Duterte’s year of living dangerously

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Ronald D. Holmes, ANU Philippine politics in 2016 has been dominated by Rodrigo Duterte’s rise to power. With five contenders for the presidency, pre-election polls in early January 2016 indicated that the administration candidate, Manuel ‘Mar’ Roxas, would struggle to garner popular support. Instead, three candidates, then incumbent vice president Jejomar ‘Jojo’ Binay, incumbent Senator Grace Poe and Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte, had greater chances of grabbing the presidency. The first two were hounded by controversies: Binay over serious allegations of corruption and Poe over questions concerning her citizenship. By early March 2016, Duterte appeared to have distanced himself from the other candidates. With a populist slogan, Tapang at Malasakit (Courage and Compassion), Duterte elevated a pervasive issue, the proliferation of illegal drugs, as an urgent national concern. In his campaign, he promised to eliminate, even kill, drug lords and pushers within six months after his election as president. Despite controversial statements, from cursing the Pope to joking about the rape of an Australian missionary who was murdered in the late 1980s, Duterte continued to draw significant support. This was in a large part due to his ‘no nonsense’ style and record of delivering on his promises to uphold peace and order as mayor of Davao City. As expected, the presidential election results delivered a victory for Duterte. Duterte garnered close to 40 per cent of the popular vote, trailed by Roxas and Poe. Bolstered by the significant support he obtained, Duterte quickly put into motion his campaign against illegal drugs, with a program labelled Operation Tokhang (Operation Knock and Plead). The operation empowers the national police to visit communities, round up drug suspects and encourage them to surrender and commit to mending their ways. From 1 July until the end of November, the crackdown netted more than 800,000 surrenders …continue reading