Fostering In Japan Part II: Our Foster Daughter Moves In

Source: savvytokyo.com Finally, a year ago this autumn, we received our certification to become foster parents. Almost immediately afterwards, Natsumi’s* case worker and social worker came to our house to ask us if we’d be interested in fostering her full time. Enthusiastically, we said we would. Then, we learned more about her history. She had lived in a group home for a while when she was younger, but after some abuse or neglect (we never learned the full story) she had been placed back in an institution. We also learned about her mental health issues, her learning disabilities, and that she “had a temper.” Since we hadn’t witnessed any of that, we naively believed it wouldn’t be as bad as they said. We thought that we could easily handle whatever she threw our way. The officials seemed very pleased with our willingness to take her and told us that next, they would ask her if she wanted to live with us full time. We thought that we could easily handle whatever she threw our way. One problem we had was that our house was cozy enough for us three, but we couldn’t supply her with her own space. During her visits thus far, she had been sleeping with me, while my husband and son slept in the bunk beds in Shinji’s* room. There was nowhere for her to call her own. She brought a few things and we set up a table, cushion, and dresser for her in my room, but at that time, that was the best we could do. We decided that it was time to buy a house of our own. Her psychiatrist recommended that she moves in with us to finish the last grade of elementary school, so that her transition to junior high school would be easier. And so, …continue reading