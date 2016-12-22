In Hiroshima, Owl you Need is Coffee!

Source: japaninfoswap.com If you’ve exhausted all the cat cafes in Hiroshima and you’re looking for something new, why not head to the owl café, Owl de Base instead? Located one street back from Hondori and just around the corner from Parco, it’s located on the fourth floor and can be a little difficult to find. The big sign is actually above your head on the front of the building and if you don’t look up you might miss it. Once you find it though it’s well sign-posted going up the stairs with lots of photos of the ‘staff,’ aka the owls. More expensive than the cat cafés, it costs 1500 yen for one hour and if you want to feed the owls it will cost you an extra 300 yen. You pay up front and also have unlimited drinks from a machine in the front of the café. If you’ve never been to an animal café you will be pleasantly surprised by how peaceful they are in comparison to normal cafés. Although there is quiet music playing, the only sounds you will hear are the occasional squeak from one of the owls or the flapping of their wings. The owls are spread out around the café and are securely tied to their perches so they don’t fly away. Above each owl is a sign with their name, date of birth and any extra information about them. Not all owls are suitable to feed, so make sure you look for the word, “OK,” written in red. If you’re not sure, the staff are more than happy to help. Although no English is spoken, like in most places in Japan the service is friendly and they will do their best to ensure your time there is enjoyable. <span …continue reading