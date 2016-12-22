Kinosaki Onsen One Day Pass

If you’re planning to visit Kinosaki Onsen in Hyogo prefecture, consider the ZENTAN BUS ONE DAY PASS, a convenient and economical way to travel around the hot-springs town. Recommended attractions include the Homeland for the Oriental White Stork, Izushi Castle Town, Kinosaki Marine World, Kannabe Highlands and many more!

Passes must be bought before boarding the bus.

Price

Adults: 500 yen / Children: 250 yen

Where to purchase

Bus counter of SOZORO Kinosaki Onsen Tourist Information Center, located close to JR Kinosaki Onsen Station.

Further information

Visit SOZORO for Kinosaki Onsen Tourist Information

