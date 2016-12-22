New Year Cards in Japan, 年賀状 (Nengajyou)

Source: city-cost.com In case you didn’t know, you can get mail delivered on New Year’s Day in Japan.(Not just any mail, only special New Year’s Day postcards.)Nengajyou are new year cards (postcards) in Japan. In late fall until the new year, there are cards being sold everywhere. You’ll also see art supplies because a lot of people make their own new year cards. This is a traditional exchange, maybe like mailing Christmas cards with photos in western culture. In fact, lots of New Year cards have family photos printed on them. Any store that does photo prints onto products is likely to be selling photo new year cards as well. Most people like this option when they’re showing off their kids or a new family member (although I haven’t seen nontraditional photo shoots for these, yet).There is usually a theme of the Chinese zodiac correlated animal on new year cards. In 2016, the animal is monkey, but 2017 will be a rooster year, so a lot of the designs will have chickens or roosters on them. There are usually lots of gold and red colored images, as these are the traditional lucky colors for the new year in Asia, but sometimes we see colors associated with the new Chinese zodiac animal for the new year. (2017 lucky colors are gold, yellow, and brown.) You might see a lot of small figures and charms with the Chinese zodiac animals on them being sold, because some people like to collect the animal for the year they were born in or display the year’s animal.We can buy the nengajyo postcards just about anywhere during the season. The best deal might be at the post office, which sells postcards decorated for new year use with postage already printed on them, at the cost of the postage. …continue reading