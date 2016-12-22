Sri Lanka’s economy marches slowly into 2017

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Dushni Weerakoon, Institute of Policy Studies of Sri Lanka Sri Lanka’s meandering economic progress received a boost in November 2016 with the announcement of the proposed 2017 budget. Under the watchful eye of the IMF, reversing flagging revenue collection is finally the centrepiece for fiscal consolidation after more than a year of policy disarray. The revenue reforms include a sharp jump in the value-added tax rate from 11 to 15 per cent, which will draw more people into personal income tax thresholds, and new taxes on capital gains and property. The tax changes are modestly redistributive, but the risk is that almost everyone will feel worse off. This risk appears to have already materialised, with Sri Lanka’s share market remaining flat following the budget announcement, as has overall business confidence with sporadic strikes against some of the announced measures by traders and unions. With the economy growing at a modest 4 per cent in the first nine months of 2016, the prospect of higher taxes means that consumers will tighten their belts just when the economy could do with some extra spending. Investors will also be deterred by higher taxes on corporate incomes and capital gains in the midst of a tight monetary policy stance that has seen a steady upward movement in interest rates. Fiscal tightening, a soft inflation target and a flexible exchange rate are the three key elements of the medium-term macroeconomic adjustment framework under Sri Lanka’s IMF agreement. Once implemented, these measures are expected to restore macroeconomic stability amid a modest overall growth outlook. The IMF-aligned measures have drawn the usual criticism that fiscal austerity leads to a stagnant or shrinking economy, at least in the short run, and needlessly exacerbates debt burdens. The hard reality is that there is little choice …continue reading