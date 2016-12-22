Stocks fall amid "boring" market, value stocks "the place to be"

Markets fell on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 fell 0.25 percent, the STOXX Europe 600 fell 0.21 percent and the Nikkei 225 fell 0.3 percent.

Oil fell, with both Brent and WTI crude falling around 1.5 percent.

“People are taking a pause and they want to see what’s going to happen,” said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Cornerstone Financial Partners.

The result is that stocks haven’t been this boring since 1992.

Kevin Marder thinks that substantial post-election gains suggest a short-term pullback is possible, but in the meantime, value stocks are the place to be at.

…continue reading