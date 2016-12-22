Ten Essential Songs for Your Japanese Christmas Party

Source: Gaijin Pot Everyone’s favorite melting pot of paganism, christianity and consumerism has come around once again and, as usual, we’re here to enjoy the Japanese take on the festive season. Some have made the argument that because Christmas is an imported tradition with no religious connotations in Japan, the holiday is purely a consumer-driven tradition. Nevertheless, if you’re intent on holding a Japanese-themed Christmas party, or you’re hosting a Christmas party in Japan, then here are some of the best of the worst relevant songs, presented in the chronological order of a dinner party. Mariya Takeuchi – Suteki na Holiday Foreigners seem to love the fact that Japanese people associate Kentucky Fried Chicken with Christmas. In homage to that quirk, we have to include the iconic Kentucky kurisumasu song, Suteki na holiday. Although it’s a classic, if you’re relatively sane it’s not something you are likely to listen to intentionally outside of the season. Nevertheless, it’s iconic, catchy, and features some great katakana English. We couldn’t find the original, so here’s the KFC version over and over again. Playlist Position As you’re setting the table in a Disney-style fashion with help from anthropomorphized mops, local animals and a fairy. Favorite Lyrics Christmas is coming this year

In order to wipe out all sad incidents that happened,

let’s wear a pajama and get out

and run past roadside trees that gradually turn white Shonen Knife – All I want for Christmas Shonen Knife, those pioneers of “mom rock”, weren’t scared of releasing a Christmas single. It’s got their signature sound, but unfortunately mediocre mixing and katakana English have taken the lyrics to the Nirvana-level of unintelligibility. Playlist position When you’re waiting for the first guest to arrive and the music seems overly cheerful for an empty room. Favorite Lyrics All I want for Christmas is …continue reading