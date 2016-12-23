Confessions of a College Gaijin

Source: Study Abroad in Japan Blog Our time in Japan is comparable to eating delicious cake at a fantastic, but expensive bakery, which for the sake of this metaphor, everyone enjoys. Make the cake any flavor or without eggs so that you too can enjoy it and attempt to decipher this seemingly nonsensical connection. Everyone wants to eat the cake, some more than others, but you want to eat slow enough to savor the unique flavor. You’re well aware that eating too much is unhealthy and will possibly ruin your life. For the sake of this comparison you are also now a health conscious foreigner. Fearing too many calories and desiring to be fit, you eventually realize that you need to stop eating. Thankfully, you can always come back for more cake next year, month or maybe if you have the cash, week. If you thought, why don’t I just go back for more cake tomorrow, this bakery is only open once a week on weekends. In even more cringe worthy terms, the cake is Japan. I’m going to risk talking in absolutes and say that everyone enjoyed Japan, but it is time to stop indulging and return home. Some of us may never again revel in this flavor, while others might purchase stock in the bakery and eat the cake everyday for the rest of their lives. This post is a sequel to my Reflections of a College Gaijin blog, but stands on its own stronger than Episodes 1-3 of “Star Wars,” so feel free to squander your time here instead of aimlessly scrolling through Facebook or Snapchat. Sophia University is small enough to fit on this page. The short walk across campus to Building 11 is about seven minutes, the same time it takes to eat five pieces of quality sushi. …continue reading