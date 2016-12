Source: Tokyo Cheapo Everything you need to know about getting an English teaching job in Japan

Searching for work when you first land in Japan can seem like a daunting task, but if you are focused, patient and organized, you shouldn’t have to wait too long before finding an English teaching job that is suitable for you.

The first step to finding an English teaching job in Japan is to make your resume available to a large pool of employers; there is no point in having the perfect resume if no one can see it. The GaijinPot Job System is the largest source of jobs in Japan and uploading your resume will put it in front of hundreds of potential employers.

To make sure your resume shines, check out our Resume Writing Guides When thinking about what kind of job y