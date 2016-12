With its new coat of paint, the giant torii (Shinto shrine gate) at Heian-jingu Shrine in Northern Higashiyama, is a surreal site, especially at night and under snow. On New Year’s Eve, this shrine will be packed with people wishing for a lucky New Year.

