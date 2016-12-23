Lazy Santa and His Christmas Present Vending Machines Around Tokyo

|
Source: Tokyo Cheapo
The holidays can be a stressful time. Let’s face it, Christmas shopping for friends and family can be a hassle: long lines, many shops, crowds, traffic, online delivery waiting. Well, Ho! Ho! Ho! In the most crowded city in the world, there’s a cheapo solution to bring cheer to all—and have a lot of extra time to watch more streaming video on the internet.
Take a inside look at these spectacular machines and watch me give these vending machine presents to my friends. Their reactions are priceless.
