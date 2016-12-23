No sign of a sea change for Myanmar’s foreign policy

Source: East Asia Forum Authors: Dai Yonghong, and Zhang Guoxuan, Sichuan University On 8 November 2015, the Aung San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) party won the general election in an overwhelming victory, putting an end to decades of military rule. Myanmar’s democratic progress was welcomed and praised by Western countries and global society alike. After the NLD formed government there was no doubt that the country’s foreign policy and diplomatic preferences would swing and switch. But have these predictions for change held up more than one year on? Aung San Suu Kyi is known as a pro-West leader with a strong command over politics. Although she is constitutionally barred from being president, she has become the de facto spokesperson for the government. How will she and her party take actions toward China? During Myanmar’s military rule, Sino–Myanmar relations were stable, with China providing unequivocal support — especially when the United States and other Western players imposed sanctions on Myanmar. Some scholars, politicians and observers were initially worried that an NLD government would move to alienate Beijing and instead embrace the West. Others argued that the NLD should take the initiative when handling China-related issues and consider its own people and national interests before those of China. Such a switch would bring some inconveniences to improving the Sino–Myanmar relationship. But realism has always been the dominant influential factor in the field of politics and nothing has made Myanmar oscillate away from China. Developing the economy, raising living standards and pushing forward political reform and democratic processes in a balanced manner are the NLD’s priorities. To achieve these aims, Suu Kyi needs a peaceful environment and an abundance of foreign investment. Myanmar needs China’s economic strength and political influence now more than ever. In general, the NLD’s policy towards China has been, and will …continue reading