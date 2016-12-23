Reforming Japan’s dual labour market

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Hiroaki Miyamoto, University of Tokyo The labour market duality between regular and irregular workers has been deepening in Japan. The number of non-regular workers, including part-time, temporary and contract workers, has increased significantly in the last three decades. In 1984, irregular employees accounted for about 15 per cent of all employees. This has now increased to nearly 40 per cent. While irregular employment has the merit of being more flexible than regular employment, about 20 per cent of irregular workers in Japan report that they would prefer a regular or full-time position. There is a large gap in wages and job stability between irregular and regular employees. According to government statistics in 2015, the average wage for irregular workers remains only about 60 per cent of that of regular employees. This is lower than in European countries where non-regular workers get paid about 80 per cent of regular workers’ wages. In addition, irregular employees are disadvantaged relative to full-time employees in terms of employee benefit programs and education and training opportunities. In order to improve the conditions of irregular employment, the Abe administration compiled a set of guidelines to ensure that irregular workers receive the same base pay as regular workers for the same work. Currently, labour remunerations and conditions are determined not based on the achievement or quality of the labour services but on the status of workers. Under the seniority-based wage system, a worker’s wage increases with each year of consecutive employment, so workers’ wages and productivity tend to deviate toward the end of their career. Japan should introduce the principle of ‘equal pay for equal work’ into the labour market. If this principle is realised then wages and workers’ productivity will be directly linked, which would make it easier for companies to hire new employees. Introducing the …continue reading