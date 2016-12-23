Spoon & Tamago’s Most Popular Posts of 2016

Source: Spoon & Tamago Dear Readers – As the year of the monkey comes to an end, and we prepare to welcome in the year of the hen, it’s time to reflect on 2016, and take a look at what stroke a chord most with our audience. The top 10 list this year is a diverse mix of subjects that range from geography and horticulture to traditional craft, music and photography. I’m proud of each and every one of these articles, but I can also say that I’m proud of all the articles we chose not to write. “Fake news” was on the mind of many media publishers this year, and understandably so. But we stand by each and every article that we’ve published and I hope readers can take comfort in knowing that our stories, even though they’re about relatively lighter topics, are vetted for accuracy and truthfulness. 2017 will mark our 10-year anniversary of blogging! To us, that’s pretty incredible. And we couldn’t have done it without our readers so I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you for stopping by and spending time reading. Look out for some fun projects next year to celebrate our 10th blogiversary! 1. The Map that Changed the World Our most popular post this year was a latecomer – published in October – that quickly catapulted to the top. This map, created by Hajime Narukawa, may very well be the most accurate ever. Narukawa has spent years improving on the conventional map, which has largely not changed since 1569. Read about what’s different with Narukawa’s projection, and why it’s ever-so relevant today. 2. The Levitating Air Bonsai Hoshinchu, a Kyushu-based workshop, captured our fascination when they added a fun, poetic twist on indoor gardening. By utilizing the opposing forces of magnetic energy they created a levitating plant …continue reading