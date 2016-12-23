The Emperor’s Abdication: What that Might Mean for Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot The current emperor of Japan, Akihito, is known for many reasons: his warm and personable character, his public expressions of sorrow and remorse for the actions of Japan during the war, and his love of jellyfish and goby fish. However, he sent shockwaves throughout Japan when he expressed his desire to abdicate earlier this year. With his birthday today, perhaps the best gift he could get is to be able to step down. That, or jellyfish. Who is the Emperor of Japan, and what does he do? Although the Emperor has no official political power, he does have several ceremonial and diplomatic ones. He ascended the throne 27 years ago. After he passes away, Akihito will be renamed as Heisei (“Peace everywhere”). He is loved by most people in Japan, and is emblematic of the country’s pacifist constitution on a global stage. The “desire” for abdication In a rare televised speech in August, the 82-year-old emperor stated that “[…]times when I feel various constraints such as in my physical fitness” result in him being unable to perform the duties asked of him. The speech was largely interpreted as an expression of his wish to abdicate. Officially, the emperor is not allowed to involve himself in Japanese politics (an adjustment made after the US occupation), and for him to abdicate, laws must change. Thus, unfortunately, if he were to step down early, it would be considered a breach of the constitution. Why was it important? Unfortunately for Akihito, currently, the emperor is the emperor till the end of his life. There is no legal way for him to resign, and even through a large portion of the population would support his resignation, he has significant political and legal hurdles to cross if he hopes to leave peacefully. As in the case with any political leader prematurely resigning, shockwaves would …continue reading