The Ideal Japanese Christmas Date

Source: savvytokyo.com The actual meaning of Christmas in Japan is rather hard to explain. Being a non-Christian nation, Christmas is not celebrated as a religious or even family-based event here and it’s not even a holiday. Most companies and some schools will stay open until the last possible moment of the year, an oft-lamented fact that non-Japanese (myself included) find impossible to accept. But if it’s not a holiday and it’s not a family or child-focused event, then what is it?! Well, for many of the younger Japanese, Christmas is seen as more of a romantic holiday, like the precursor to Valentine’s. And being such, you may as well experience (and enjoy) a typical Christmas date, so here are a few tips for where to start and what to expect. Beware of the “Quarter Men” For those using Tinder or other dating apps, you might find a sudden surge in the number of likes and message requests that you receive in the weeks leading up to Christmas. While this is certainly a boost to the ego, be wary of any guys that send a formulaic message — or you might find yourself chatting and making plans with a Quarter Man. For many of the younger Japanese, Christmas is seen as more of a romantic holiday, like the precursor to Valentine’s. Quarter Men are the guys that want a girlfriend around major holidays, but only when it’s convenient for them. Summer flings fall into this category as well — lovely for 3 months, but gone as soon as the weather changes. The ones that start out in December are looking for someone to keep around from Christmas to Valentine’s Day — then come February 15th and you might find yourself single, which is really unfair considering March 14th is White Day, a commercial holiday many guys choose to …continue reading