Japanese Words Formed by Antonyms

Photo by rhodesj on Flickr.com

In this lesson I would like to share some interesting Japanese words. Here is a list of 8 Japanese words and phrases that are formed by two antonyms.

表と裏 (おもてとうら omote to ura) two sides of the same coin

どんなことにも表と裏があるものですね。Donna koto ni mo omote to ura ga aru mono desu ne. Everything has two sides, isn’t it?

過去と未来 (かことみらい Kako to mirai) the past and the future

手元を見れば、あなたの過去と未来がはっきりわかります。Temoto o mireba, anata no kako to mirai ga hakkiri wakarimasu. If I take a look at the lines on your palms, I can clearly understand your past and future.

白黒 (しろくろ shirokuro) whether something is right or wrong

彼が正しいか、あなたが正しいか、裁判で白黒つけます。Kare ga tadashī ka, anata ga tadashī ka, saiban de shirokuro tsukemasu. The hearing will conclude whether you are correct or he is correct.

上下 (じょうげ jōge) up and down or high and low

この会社は上下関係に厳しいので、マナーに気を付けてください。Kono kaisha wa jōge kankei ni kibishī node, manā ni ki o tsukete kudasai. This company follows a strict hierarchy, so please mind your manners.

前後 (ぜんご zengo) approximately or about

電子製品の値段がずいぶん減って、そのパソコンなら２万円前後で買える。Denshi seihin no nedan ga zuibun hette, sono pasokon nara 2 man-en zengo de kaeru. Since the prices of electronic goods have come down considerably, that computer will cost you about 20,000 yen.

天と地 (てんとち ten to chi) poles apart

このテストの点数により、将来の生活に天と地ほどの差があります。Kono tesuto no tensū ni yori, shōrai no seikatsu ni ten to chi hodo no sa ga arimasu. My future largely depends on the test scores.

右往左往 (うおうさおう uōsaō) to be confused

パソコンを使うのが初めてだから、何もわからずに右往左往をしてしまいました。Pasokon o tsukau no ga hajimetedakara, nani mo wakarazu ni uōsaō o shite shimaimashita. Since I am using a computer for the first time, I am not sure what to do with it.

明暗 (めいあん meian) good side vs bad side or success vs failure

双子の姉のほうと結婚したことが、彼の将来の明暗を分けた。Futago no ane no …continue reading