No More Gifts Please

Source: Manga Therapy I’m going to take this moment to make this post a personal one today. SUPER HEAVY FEELINGS INCOMING. I just listened to this podcast this morning and it made me wonder whether I should change my view about how my depression helped me. The hosts argued over whether mental illness should be treated as a gift or a curse. They said that if you look at it in a positive way, it dehumanizes your efforts in whatever you do (creative, productivity, etc.). The hosts gave some extreme examples of how positivity may not be the best solution in this case. Things happened over the past few months, and I’ve started to see how much self-care matters. I also want to start giving myself more credit for all the things I do. I once mentioned how depression motivated me to start the blog, but there was one thing I just remembered. I had a moment where I didn’t want to do the blog at all. I was lazy and scared. I felt the effort wasn’t worth it. At some point, I made a post saying that I was going to take blogging seriously. Almost 7 years later, here we are. I should give myself credit for that. Depression was trying to be nice at first, but it had other motivations which were never in my best interest. The podcast’s hosts spoke about mental illness’s funny way of telling you things that aren’t what they seem. One of the hosts said mental illness has done a lot for him in a good way. It taught him valuable lessons about life. But would he get rid of mental illness in a way if he could? Absolutely. An illness is still an illness. There’s nothing pleasant about a condition designed to hurt you …continue reading