The Wintry Elegance of Hasui Kawase’s Woodblock Prints

“Snow at Tsukijima” (1930)

Hasui Kawase (1883-1957) was a prominent landscape artist in 20th century Japan who travelled extensively throughout the Western regions of the country. Known for his poetic renderings of snow, rains and moonlight, he created elegant prints of Kyoto temples covered in snow, as well as dark and quiet landscapes.

“Yasugi Kiyomizu in Izumo” (1926)

“Characterized by their serenity of mood and flawless composition, Hasui’s woodblock prints welcome the viewer into a more “idyllic” time,” says the Ronin Gallery in New York, which is currently showing Hasui’s prints in a collection titled “Quiet Elegance.”

Here, we’ve selected some of our favorite wintry scenes, just because it’s December. And while it’s not part of the collection, we’ve added one of our favorites from Hasui titled “Tokyo (Santa in the Snow)” created in 1950. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Spoon & Tamago!

“Tokyo (Santa in the Snow)” (1950)

“Fine Day After Snow at Asakusa Kannon Temple” (1926)

“Saishoin Temple in Hiroski” (1936)

“Snow at Mukojima” (1931)