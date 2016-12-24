Top 10 Instagrammed Places in Tokyo

Source: Tokyo Tourism and Travel Guide Whether you’re Instagramming your way through Japan’s architecture, food, or naturally bountiful locations, Tokyo will prove to be a little too amazing to pass up on. Wonderful as Tokyo is as one of the most riveting cities of the world, there are some obvious factors that make it such an unavoidably attractive destination. If you’re still wondering why Tokyo made it to the top on the list of most Instagrammed locations in the world, here’s 10 reasons why. 1. Meiji Shrine Photo by Countryman1981, CC BY 3.0 Built in commemoration of the Emperor Meiji, this Shinto temple houses some of the best traditional and cultural Japanese architecture. The unusual manner of its rooftop known as nagare-zukuri is an instant attractive factor of the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, placing it on the highest pedestal of tourist destinations and photography spots in the city. 2. Tokyo Dome Photo by Dick Thomas Johnson, CC BY 2.0 Known more fondly as ‘The Big Egg’ or the ‘Tokyo Big Egg’, this vast stadium with the capacity of occupying 55,000 people at once is known for its architectural brilliance. Be it basket-ball or football matches, wrestling, or concerts, Tokyo Dome has had it all. You can find this marvelous building on Instagram based on its photographable exterior. 3. Shibuya’s Scramble Crossing Photo by IQRemix, CC BY-SA 2.0 You’ve seen shots of it in movies and television shows, and you’ve probably also seen many photos of it on social media. The Scramble Crossing of Shibuya is the most famous aspect of Tokyo, and sometimes that is the only thing that identifies Tokyo in all its crowded glory. The swarm of people crossing the street at the …continue reading