10 Must Know Welcoming Words in Japanese

It's almost Christmas time. Hope everyone is having a great time with your family and friends. Some of you might be hosting a party and welcoming your family members and close friends. It's the time of the year when you appreciate being with your family, cherishing fun time together. Photo from BONGURI on flickr.com Here are the 10 must know Japanese welcoming words that you don't want to miss. Master these and you have another set of Japanese vocabulary that you can enjoy using. 1. いらっしゃい (Irasshai, welcome!) いらっしゃい、久しぶりだね~ （いらっしゃい、ひさしぶりだね～） Irasshai, hisashiburidane, -Welcome! Long time no see. 2. お帰りなさい（おかえりなさい） (Okaerinasai, welcome home!) お帰りなさい、今日もお疲れさまでした。(おかえりなさい、きょうも おつかれさまでした。) Okaeri nasai. Kyo mo otsukare samadeshita – Welcome home! Thank you for your hard work today. 3. ようこそ！(Yo-koso! Welcome!) ようこそ わが家へ （ようこそ、わがやへ） Yo-koso wagaya e. – Welcome to our house. 4.お待ちして おりました （おまちして おりました）(Omachi shite ori mashita, We have been waiting for you.) あなたが おみえになるのを お待ちして おりました。 （あなたが おみえになるのを おまちして おりました。） Anataga omieni naruno o omachi shite orimashita – I have been waiting for you to come over. 5. さあ さあ どうぞ 中へ お入りください。（さあ さあ どうぞ なかへ おはいり ください。） Sa a sa a dozo naka e ohairi kudasai. -Please come inside. 6.奥へ どうぞ。おくへ どうぞ （Oku e do-zo. Please go all the way to the back.） 奥の方へ どうぞ。 みんな 待ってるよ。（おくの ほうへ どうぞ。みんな まってるよ。） Okuno ho e dozo. Minna matteruyo. – Please go towards the back. Everyone is waiting for you.) 7.お上がり 下さい。（おあがり ください）(Oagari kudasai. Please come up here. ) ２階へ お上がり 下さい。（にかいへ おあがり ください。） Nikai e oagari kudasai – Please go upstairs. 8. ずっと 会いたかったよ。（ずっと あいたかったよ。） (Zutto aitakatta yo. I have been wanting to see you.) 9. 遠くから 来てくれて ありがとう。（とおくから きてくれて ありがとう。） (To-ku kara kitekurete arigato. Thank you for coming to see me from such a far away.) 10. また お会いできて すごく 嬉しいです！ （また おあいできて すごく うれしいです！） Mata oai dekite sugoku ureshi desu! – I am so happy to see you again! Merry Christmas to everyone out there! Welcome someone this Christmas using some of these Japanese welcoming words.