Can Laos restore growth while global economic uncertainty reigns?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Buavanh Vilavong, ANU Laos is among the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia, with growth rates averaging 7 per cent since 2000. But the Lao economy has trended downwards in recent years. Amid global economic uncertainty, it remains to be seen how Laos will manage its macroeconomic policies and export diversification strategy. The economy is estimated to grow by 6.8 per cent in 2016, partly thanks to the Hongsa power plant, which produced an upsurge in power generation. This output growth was also helped by continued expansion in construction, services and some manufacturing activities. Although copper output fell by 4 per cent in the first six months of 2016, gold production rose by 15 per cent. The prospects for agricultural expansion are also looking good with favourable weather forecasts but the potential for monsoon floods still poses a risk. But Laos continues to suffer from chronic fiscal deficits due to its narrow public revenue base and macroeconomic mismanagement. The newly elected government has elevated efforts on economic governance and fiscal consolidation to address these issues. Key measures introduced in 2016 included tightening public investment expenditures and broadening the revenue base to compensate for decreasing proceeds from mining. The fiscal deficit for 2015–16 is projected to lower to 6.43 per cent of gross domestic product, a very slight improvement from 6.97 per cent the previous fiscal year. To keep its budgetary position in check, the government needs to strengthen its revenue collection — a task that is already underway. The tax base will be expanded as the government reviews various exemptions. Currently, investment incentives related to the importation of fuels, vehicles and other investment inputs are putting a drain on public funds. In addition, the finance ministry must continue to strengthen the tax authority’s capacity to enforce revenue …continue reading