7 Must-Read Japan-Related Books by Female Authors

Source: savvytokyo.com What is your favorite Japan-themed book? Let us know in the comments! The post The following six books, all written by female writers fascinated with Japan, are full of captivating characters and gripping storylines. They’ll propel you, as you read each page, straight from your armchair directly onto the streets of Japan. You may even discover facets of Japan and the Japanese culture you have never experienced or stopped to consider. These six novels and one work of nonfiction have all been carefully written with such intelligence and emotional maturity, they’ll equally appeal to readers who have never been to Japan, as well as expats who have spent their whole life in the country. So sit back and enjoy! Postcards from Tokyo by Wendy Nelson Tokunaga Wendy Nelson Tokunaga published several Japan-themed books in the 1990s, but after this productive spurt she took a long break from writing. Luckily for us readers, her creative spirit was rekindled during a recent trip to Southern California, a region where Japanese culture is still highly celebrated. Its influence had a powerful effect on Tokunaga as a writer, so much so she returned home to write this wonderful set of short stories. Postcards from Tokyo is a fantastic, humorous compilation of six short stories inspired by the life in Tokyo. Tokunaga’s characters are provocative, yet likeable and she uses a variety of writing techniques to surprise you until the very end. If you live in Japan and you follow current affairs, news, and celebrity gossips, you’re going to love The Apology and Neko Monogatari (Cat Story) but there’s also a beautifully written story on the art of Japanese tea ceremony and a witty short story Love Right on the Yesterday, focusing on Harajuku and the pop idol culture. [These books] will propel you, as you read each page, straight from your armchair directly onto the streets of Japan. Secret Samurai: Book One: …continue reading