Countdown events, Hatsumode and the first sunrise: New Years Day in Japan

Source: city-cost.com Its hard to envision what New Years is in Japan, before you actually come here. We often say it is like Christmas in the West, but that doesn’t quite cover it. The difference being that there are a lot more traditions and special events associated with New Years in Japan than there are with a Western Christmas. And New Years spans a longer period of time than Christmas does at home. Some New Years events have already been and gone and it is not unusual to carry out a New Year’s tradition in February or even March. What the two do have in common is that both Christmas in the West and New Years in Japan are centered around family. This article introduces three of the main New Year Day events and customs you can enjoy in the Greater Tokyo area, and beyond.Countdown eventsWhile some people still prefer to welcome New Year the old fashioned way of visiting a shrine or temple and participating in a New Year’s ceremony, the younger generation have come more accustomed to ringing in the New Year at a countdown party. There is a great choice of Countdown parties throughout the Greater Tokyo area. You can opt for one of the mammoth celebrations such as that at Hakkejima Sea Paradise in Kanagawa or something lower key such as dancing with the staff of the Hard Rock Café in Yokohama. Countdown parties vary greatly in size, form and expense. Some events, such as the local celebration along Sumida river, are free, others cost more than a 100 dollars, such as the Makuhari Messe Countdown event in Chiba. Most are in the form of a party or live event, but you can opt for something different such as ringing in the New Year on a cruise around …continue reading