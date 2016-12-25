Genkina hito’s Christmas in Japan

Source: Japanese and Asian Film Reviews Hello dear readers. MERRY CHRISTMAS I have been very slack writing posts for the blog because I have been working on various project and exploring Tokyo. I finally made it to Japan. Some days I become blasé about certain things but then I remember that I am on the other side of the planet and in a country I have always been interested in. It’s amazing. I have gotten used to commuting in and around Tokyo and following train etiquette, I use chopsticks without having to think about things, and I am picking up Japanese words at a fair clip. I have two jobs at the moment and contribute to a film project. Next year, I will head to the Osaka Asian Film Festival to work as a volunteer. I am finally contributing to Japanese cinema. As a result of this I travel around and speak to the locals and I experience all sorts of new things and making friends. I want to keep doing this. I had a busy day starting with a Japanese class and then I watched three films. I went to see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with a work colleague, I then watched the Satoshi Kon anime Tokyo Godfathers and Paprika. Although I feel a little homesick I also feel comfortable here in Japan and I have met many wonderful and kind people. I hope to continue meeting great people and experiencing unique things. I will try and get my work rate for this blog up again but for now, here’s an OP which I have always wanted to use when I thought about posting videos from Japan: MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! …continue reading