LONDON FASHION WEEK SS 2017 STREET STYLE PART 3

Here’s a popular UK media favourite. Lingerie model Abbey Clancy

arriving at a Julien MacDonald fashion show, naturally like many,

dressed in one of his super sexy figure enhancing dresses.

Here’s favourite of everyone. Elite fashion blogger, style icon and journalist

Susanna Lau or Susie Bubble, multitasking with her unique style.

Congratulations to Susie by the way, as you cannot see from our street snap

image here, but she is carrying her very first onboard mini style icon.

Check out her blog and Instagram for her updates.

Woman of the moment. The one everyone is talking about and we all love.

after her successful show, seen here having a rare, quick five seconds

free to catch up with that all important social media stuff.

Devoted Mary Katrantzou fans

This is Valeria Bravo who we spotted just after a fashion show.

We love her individual style. She wears Armani shoes, a top from H&M,

Zara trousers and blouse, a vintage jacket by Jean Paul Gaultier and

a vintage bag from her grandmother.

A close up more detailed look at her super cool Armani sandals.

All images featured in this blog belong to and are shot by

Pat Lyttle of JSTREETSTYLE