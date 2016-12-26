LONDON FASHION WEEK SS 2017 STREET STYLE PART 3

|
Source: JSTREETSTYLE
Here’s a popular UK media favourite. Lingerie model Abbey Clancy
arriving at a Julien MacDonald fashion show, naturally like many,
dressed in one of his super sexy figure enhancing dresses.
Here’s favourite of everyone. Elite fashion blogger, style icon and journalist
Susanna Lau or Susie Bubble, multitasking with her unique style.
Congratulations to Susie by the way, as you cannot see from our street snap
image here, but she is carrying her very first onboard mini style icon.
Woman of the moment. The one everyone is talking about and we all love.
The Queen of Prints, fashion designer Mary Katrantzou, who we spotted
after her successful show, seen here having a rare, quick five seconds
free to catch up with that all important social media stuff.
Devoted Mary Katrantzou fans
Like model Jessica Hart
This is Valeria Bravo who we spotted just after a fashion show.
We love her individual style. She wears Armani shoes, a top from H&M,
Zara trousers and blouse, a vintage jacket by Jean Paul Gaultier and
a vintage bag from her grandmother.
A close up more detailed look at her super cool Armani sandals.
All images featured in this blog belong to and are shot by
Pat Lyttle of JSTREETSTYLE