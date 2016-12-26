Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Source: savvytokyo.com With Christmas now behind us, you can see the whole of Japan getting ready for the New Year’s, and that involves taking out the kotatsu (table and blanket over an electric heater), securing the omochi (pounded rice cakes) and getting ready to cook osechi ryori — Japan’s traditional food served during the New Year’s holidays. While we see it everywhere, how much do we actually know about osechi? Osechi ryori, said to have begun in the Heian era (from 794), is a set of small, traditional dishes served in beautiful three- or four-layered lacquer bento boxes called jubako, placed at the center of the table on New Year’s Eve and remaining there through Jan. 1. Shared with all family and friends, each item in the tray represents a particular wish for the next year. Here are 12 typical food items you’ll encounter and their symbolic meanings. Datemaki: Scholarship It looks exactly like tamago yaki (Japanese rolled omelet) but once you taste it you’ll know the difference. Datemaki, the sweet rolled omelet, is mixed with an additional ingredient called hanpen (a fish cake) that makes it much fluffier than tamago yaki. In the past, Japanese people traditionally rolled important documents or paintings. Due to its resemblance to the scrolled papers, the dish is said to represent a wish for the development of culture and learning. Kuri-kinton: Wealth Kuri kinton (sweet chestnuts) literally means: “golden dango (sweet dumpling) made of chestnuts.” As the color is yellowish-gold, it goes without saying that it represents a wish for wealth and a fruitful new year. You may find it difficult to eat them …continue reading