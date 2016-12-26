This Week in Tokyo for Dec 26, 2016 – Jan 1, 2017

|
Source: Gaijin Pot
Tokyo Michiterasu 2016
The recently renovated Tokyo station is having it’s own brilliant illumination show this winter. See thousands of custom, interactive light installations dotting the building’s exterior. A special app allows you to interact with the display.
We hope you all had a Merry Christmas and are now ready for even more fun this week in Tokyo! We’ll be back with a special New Year’s Eve edition in a few days, but in the meantime, there are plenty of things to do before the countdown parties. If you’re doing something fun or interesting, be sure to leave us a comment or email us to have your event listed.
Monday: Not-so-blue Christmas
Boxing Day Pub Night & Open Mic
Get out of the house after Christmas for some relaxing times — and music if you want, too.If you’d like some open mic time, drop us a line at cowmail@thepinkcow.com. Everyone welcome. Great burritos and à la carte menu, as always.
Until Thursday: Light up
Thursday: Manga fest or game battle
Comiket
Comic Market, better known as Comiket, is a massive gathering for lovers of manga, anime and video games. The winter edition takes place this week at Tokyo Big Sight. See thousands of exhibitors hawking comic goods and original, independent manga. There’ll also be lots of top notch cosplayers to meet …continue reading