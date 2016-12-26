This Week in Tokyo for Dec 26, 2016 – Jan 1, 2017

We hope you all had a Merry Christmas and are now ready for even more fun this week in Tokyo! We’ll be back with a special New Year’s Eve edition in a few days, but in the meantime, there are plenty of things to do before the countdown parties. If you’re doing something fun or interesting, be sure to leave us a comment or email us to have your event listed.

Monday: Not-so-blue Christmas

Boxing Day Pub Night & Open Mic Get out of the house after Christmas for some relaxing times — and music if you want, too.If you’d like some open mic time, drop us a line at cowmail@thepinkcow.com. Everyone welcome. Great burritos and à la carte menu, as always. Date Mon, Dec. 26 Time 7 p.m. Location The Pink Cow, Roi Building B1F, 5-5-1 Roppongi, Minato Fee Free More Info

Until Thursday: Light up



Tokyo Michiterasu 2016 The recently renovated Tokyo station is having it’s own brilliant illumination show this winter. See thousands of custom, interactive light installations dotting the building’s exterior. A special app allows you to interact with the display. Date Until Thu, Dec. 29 Time 8 a.m.-midnight Location Tokyo station, west side Fee Free More Info

Thursday: Manga fest or game battle