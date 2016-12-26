Top Jobs In Japan for Week 52 – 2016

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back every week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick out the ones that we think are the most interesting. Apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. High School Teacher (Chemistry) English: Native level

Must currently reside in Japan

University degree for Chemistry

Teacher qualification, teaching certificate or equivalent ability

Teaching experience (preferably high school age level)

¥7,800 / Hour

Must have a valid working visa

Visa sponsorship available Tokyo Metropolitan Kokusai High School is currently looking to hire a chemistry teacher for their new International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP). The ideal candidate must have a university degree in chemistry and teaching qualifications. You must be able to start from March 2017.

Apply English Teacher (Assistant Homeroom teacher) English: Native level

Japanese: Conversational

¥300,000 / Month

Must currently reside in Japan Hinode Gakuen is recruiting a native English teacher for their new international course in its school located in Meguro, Tokyo. Duties include supporting English immersion in physical education and the arts, participating in club activities and contributing to staff meetings. A university degree and teaching experience at the high school level in Japan preferred. Apply Marketing Specialist with digital exposure Japanese: Business level

English: Fluent

Must currently reside in Japan The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Japan (ICCJ) is looking for a marketing specialist with immediate availability. The ideal candidate must have at least two years corporate experience in Japan in a marketing or digital marketing department. Salary commensurate with experience. Apply Senior Economic Advisor English: Native level

Japanese: Native level

¥413,000 / Month

Visa sponsorship available The British Embassy is looking for a senior economic advisor. The post holder will be a key member of the economic and trade policy team, reporting directly to …continue reading