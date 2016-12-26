Your Name (Kimi no Na wa) pop-up themed cafes in Tokyo, Nagoya in January 2017

Source: Trends in Japan Makoto Shinkai’s anime Your Name (Kimi no Na wa) has been the biggest film of the year in Japan, so it was surely only a matter of time before we had some spin-off cafes. These tie-in spaces have become one of the most popular forms of marketing for franchises and character series in Japan, from video games to anime, mascots and more. The standard format is an operator temporarily takes over an existing cafe or eating venue in a major city, converts the decor to match the theme of the franchise in question, and also produces a themed menu and limited-edition or exclusive merchandise. In this case, it’s The Guest Cafe & Diner, who has previously hosted such events as a Miffy cafe. It will serve as the home for Your Name-themed cafes and merchandise shops in Tokyo and Nagoya. The menu has food and drink inspired by scenes in the hit anime or key elements such as the comet that links the two main characters. Highlights include this Who Are You? Latte for 680 yen. There is also a “photo spot” where you can pretend to be the male and female leads from the film in a now iconic scene, meaning this is a great place to take a date. <img src="http://www.japantrends.com/japan-trends/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/your-name-kiminonawa-cafe-tokyo-nagoya-10.jpg" alt="your name kiminonawa cafe tokyo …continue reading