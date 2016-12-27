(SPONSORED)—With all of the amazing cuisine available on the Tokyo restaurant scene, you can taste something from almost every corner of the globe.

Guzman y Gomez, for example, has become renowned in the city for serving up a healthy selection of authentic Mexican burritos, tacos, fresh salsas and other flavorful fast foods to satiate your Tex-Mex cravings without emptying your wallet or making you feel calorie-guilty afterward. A run for the border this isn’t.

Now with four shops in Tokyo, the latest Guzman y Gomez opened this month in Roppongi Grand Tower, directly accessible from Roppongi Itchome station. The mini-chain was originally brought to Japan by owner Steven Marks and Transit restaurant group. Besides the regular Mexican-style finger foods, it also maintains a strict focus on fresh ingredients, lively casual interiors and great flavors.

The first Tokyo location opened in Harajuku in 2015 and it has now sold over 100,000 burritos.

© Photo by Lauren Shannon

What I love about Mexican cuisine is that unlike heavy, fried, fast food dishes; Mexican flavors are bright, fresh and spicy yet still approachable. Burritos and tacos are some of the world’s best known fast food favorites and the ones at GyG are packed with loads of good stuff like beans, rice and vegetables — along with a choice of seven different fillings including chicken, pork and beef cooked in various ways.

The new location in Roppongi is spacious, colorful and fun. Tall communal tables and counter seats are mixed in among regular tables and chairs. Bright colorful signs, a festive salsa bar, rows of plants and cage lights add a sophisticated street food vibe.

To add to the easygoing ambiance, inside the latest Latin tunes — mixed by DJs from New York City — set the tone and the colorful, tile-covered, cash counter transports patrons to …continue reading