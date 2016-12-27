Ice Skating Around Aichi and Nagoya

Source: japaninfoswap.com When it comes to winter sports, Japan is a little bit ice crazy. Hosting the Winter Olympics in 1964 (Sapporo) and most recently in 1998 (Nagano) has helped fuel a love for all things snow related. Although Nagoya may not be a winter wonderland like Sapporo or Nagano, however that doesn’t mean that its residents are any less enamored with the colder sports. There are plenty of places in the area at which we can enjoy the slopes, but with the city having bred some of the world’s top ice skaters, including the Junior World Champion Kanako Murakami, and World Champions Miki Ando and Mao Asada, it is perhaps not surprising that there are some pretty decent rinks in the area. Why not get your skates on and spend a day gliding gracefully (or at least attempting to do so) with family and friends? Nagoya Sports Center Rink This 56m x 26m indoor rink in Osu is where Asada Mao, Ando Miki, Onda Mie and

Ito Midori all learnt their trades. Open : Year round 11:30–18:00; weekends, holidays, school holidays 10:00–18:00.

: Year round 11:30–18:00; weekends, holidays, school holidays 10:00–18:00. Admission : Adults 1400 JPY; high school and junior high school students 1200 JPY; elementary students and pre-schoolers 800 JPY; Skate rental 400 JPY (up to size 30)

: Adults 1400 JPY; high school and junior high school students 1200 JPY; elementary students and pre-schoolers 800 JPY; Skate rental 400 JPY (up to size 30) Address : 1-60 Monzen-cho, Naka-ku, Nagoya (map)

: 1-60 Monzen-cho, Naka-ku, Nagoya (map) Website: www.nsc-osuskate.jp Howa Sports Land A 60m x 30m indoor rink in Minato ward. Open : Tuesday to Saturday 13:00 – 18:00, school holidays 10:00 – 18:00, Sundays and public holidays 10:00 – 16:00.

: Tuesday to Saturday 13:00 – 18:00, school holidays 10:00 – 18:00, Sundays and public holidays 10:00 – 16:00. Admission : Adults 1400 JPY; children from 3 years-old to junior high 800 JPY; Skate rental 400 JPY (up to size 31)

: Adults 1400 JPY; children from 3 years-old to junior high 800 JPY; Skate rental 400 JPY (up to size 31) Address : 1-8-23 Koei, Minato-ku (map)

: 1-8-23 Koei, Minato-ku (map) Website: www.howasportsland.com Nippon Gaishi Arena This 60m x 30m indoor rink in Minami ward occasionally closes due to competitions being held. It is advisable to contact the rink to confirm opening. Open: Until March 31. Tuesdays to Saturdays 10:00 – …continue reading