Inclusive development: can trade be good for women?

Source: Asia Pathways The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) highlight the need to achieve gender equality and to empower women and girls. Development that is truly inclusive clearly requires special attention to outcomes affecting more than half of the world’s population—yet historically, a group that has seen discrimination in law and fact over a long period. One aspect of the gender implications of development that is relatively poorly understood relates to trade. Women all around the world are involved in the global economy: as consumers, as workers, and as business owners. However, there is a paucity of rigorous research looking at the ways in which trade integration can affect women in different ways from men, driven in part by deficiencies in gender-disaggregated statistics in many countries. Basic trade theory allows us to set up a framework for understanding the various ways in which women interact with the global trading economy. As workers, for example, they are affected by trade opening: if a country has comparative advantage in a sector that uses female labor relatively intensively, resources will tend to flow into that sector and expand employment and earning opportunities for women. Similarly, trade liberalization affects relative prices and consumption possibilities: if goods that figure relatively largely in women’s consumption baskets fall in price, they benefit as consumers. Although the principles are simple, their application is not. There is as yet no research that uses household survey data mapped to changes in trade policy so as to assess the changes in prices and incomes for women; however, the methods are well developed, for example in the trade and poverty literature where the same approach is used to identify the impact on poor and nonpoor households of opening to trade. Notwithstanding this gap in the literature, anecdotal evidence provides some indications of likely mechanisms that might be important. …continue reading